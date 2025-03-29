Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:31PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 12:31 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected Monday and
Monday night when a few gusts to near 60 mph are possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content