Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:31PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected Monday and
Monday night when a few gusts to near 60 mph are possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.