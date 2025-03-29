Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 9:50PM PDT until March 30 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts

to 55 mph through San Gorgonio Pass and on the desert mountain

slopes.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego

County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will occur at times Sunday night

through Wednesday, especially during the afternoons and nights.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.