Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 10:06PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph, except
locally to 70 mph near San Gorgonio Pass Monday and Tuesday. Most
widespread winds will be Tuesday.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust in the desrts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will occur at times through
Wednesday, especially during the afternoons and nights.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.