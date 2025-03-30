Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 10:06PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph, except

locally to 70 mph near San Gorgonio Pass Monday and Tuesday. Most

widespread winds will be Tuesday.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Reduced visibility in blowing dust in the desrts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will occur at times through

Wednesday, especially during the afternoons and nights.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.