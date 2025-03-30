Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 10:06PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Most
widespread winds on Tuesday.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust in the deserts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.