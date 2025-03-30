Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 11:23AM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Most

widespread winds will be Tuesday.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.