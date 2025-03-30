Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 12:21AM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Pockets of blowing dust are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected Monday and

Monday night when a few gusts to near 60 mph are possible.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.