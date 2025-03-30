Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 2:53AM PDT until March 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Local gusts to 55 mph through the San Gorgonio/Banning Pass and on

the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will occur at times through

Wednesday, especially during the afternoons and nights.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.