Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 1:11PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:27 PM
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust and sand at times.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

