Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 1:11PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be at the immediate

coast and over higher terrain.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.