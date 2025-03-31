Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 1:11PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be at the immediate
coast and over higher terrain.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.