Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:16AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Imperial County, and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 11
PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM to 11
PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.