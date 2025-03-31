Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:16AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.