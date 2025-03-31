Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:46PM MST until April 2 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. For
the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

