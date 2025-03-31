Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 4:35AM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in the intensity of the winds
are possible late tonight but will resume Monday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.