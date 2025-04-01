Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 1:02AM MST until April 2 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Southeastern
Imperial County, Yuma, and Salton Sea.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST /2 AM PDT/
early this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM MST /3
PM PDT/ this afternoon to 2 AM MST /2 AM PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.