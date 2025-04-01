Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 1:02AM MST until April 2 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Imperial County, and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT early this

morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to

2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.