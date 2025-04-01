Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 2:01PM PDT until April 2 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:42 PM
Published 2:01 PM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content