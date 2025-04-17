Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 11:25AM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 6:42 PM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

