Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 11:25AM PDT until April 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.