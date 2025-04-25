Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 1:09PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin, and Western
Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease overnight tonight before
increasing again tomorrow morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.