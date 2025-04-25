Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 1:09PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin, and Western

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease overnight tonight before

increasing again tomorrow morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.