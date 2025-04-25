Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 12:50PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts 55 to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts, and

San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Locally

reduced visibility in blowing dust.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.