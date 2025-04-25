Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 12:51AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease Friday night before

increasing again Saturday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.