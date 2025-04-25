Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 3:29AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts 55-60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts, and
San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Locally
reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.