Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 3:29AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 3:29 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts 55-60 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts, and
San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Locally
reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content