Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 7:53PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
April 26, 2025 4:12 AM
Published 7:53 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin, and Western
Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will decrease overnight tonight before
increasing again tomorrow morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content