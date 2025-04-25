Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 9:19AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected near and

along Hwy 62 from Twentynine Palms westward. Winds will decrease

Friday night before increasing again Saturday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.