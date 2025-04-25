Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 9:19AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 5:12 PM
Published 9:19 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected near and
along Hwy 62 from Twentynine Palms westward. Winds will decrease
Friday night before increasing again Saturday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

