Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 12:48PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations 5500 ft and above. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, highest accumulations in the San
Gabriel mountains. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph on the desert
mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.