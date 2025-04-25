Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 12:48PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations 5500 ft and above. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, highest accumulations in the San

Gabriel mountains. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph on the desert

mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.