Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 12:48PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 12:48 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations 5500 ft and above. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, highest accumulations in the San
Gabriel mountains. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph on the desert
mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content