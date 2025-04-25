Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 8:13PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.