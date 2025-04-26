Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 11:02AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin, and Western
Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust are possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.