Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 1:56PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Deserts, and
the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.