Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 1:19AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains above 5,500 feet.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.