Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 1:56PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 10:27 PM
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 5,500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

