Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 9:21PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.