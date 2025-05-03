Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 12:50PM PDT until May 4 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 8:12 PM
Published 12:50 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

