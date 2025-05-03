Wind Advisory issued May 3 at 1:50PM PDT until May 4 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert in northwestern San Bernardino
County.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.