Flash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 3:34PM PDT until May 4 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT /645 PM MST/.

* At 334 PM PDT /334 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Parker Dam, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Three Dunes Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.

This includes the following highways…

State Route 95 in Mohave County between mile markers 162 and 173.

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 1 and 28.

State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 91 and

138…and

near mile marker 139…and

between mile markers 140 and 142.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.