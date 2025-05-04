Flash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 5:53PM PDT until May 4 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 900 PM PDT.
* At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Lenwood and
Nebo Center.
Local law enforcement reported roadway flooding near Hinkley with
earlier rain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.