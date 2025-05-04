Flash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 6:33PM PDT until May 4 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT /745 PM MST/.

* At 633 PM PDT /633 PM MST/, Local law enforcement reported

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…California Highway Patrol reports flash flooding on

State Route 62 and Parker Dam Road near Parker.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Parker Dam, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Three Dunes Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.

This includes the following highways…

State Route 95 in Mohave County between mile markers 162 and 173.

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 1 and 27.

State Route 62 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 94 and

106…and

between mile markers 113 and 138…and

near mile marker 139…and

between mile markers 140 and 142.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.