Flash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 7:19PM PDT until May 4 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Lenwood and
Nebo Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.