Flash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 9:27PM PDT until May 5 at 12:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 9:27 PM

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1230 AM PDT.

* At 927 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona and Searles Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

National Weather Service

