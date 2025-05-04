Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 314 PM MST/314 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of

strong thunderstorms 7 miles south of Parker, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Quartzsite, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Buckskin Mountain

Park, Vicksburg, Bouse, Harcuvar, Salome, Ehrenberg, and Poston.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.