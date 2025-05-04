Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 3:15 PM

At 314 PM MST/314 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of
strong thunderstorms 7 miles south of Parker, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Parker, Quartzsite, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Buckskin Mountain
Park, Vicksburg, Bouse, Harcuvar, Salome, Ehrenberg, and Poston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

