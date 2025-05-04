Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 3:24PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 324 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And

Barstow, northern Lucerne Valley, Oro Grande, Mountain View Acres,

and Helendale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.