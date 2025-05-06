Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 4:12PM PDT until May 6 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southeastern Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 715 PM PDT /715 PM MST/.

* At 412 PM PDT /412 PM MST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement reported

flooding over Highway 95 at the California-Nevada state border.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch

Estates, Mohave Valley, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Oatman

and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.