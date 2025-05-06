Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 5:04PM PDT until May 6 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 504 PM PDT /504 PM MST/, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5

inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch

Estates, Mohave Valley, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Oatman

and Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.