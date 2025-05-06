Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 5:04PM PDT until May 6 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 504 PM PDT /504 PM MST/, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5
inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Gauges reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch
Estates, Mohave Valley, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Oatman
and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.