Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 7:30PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 7:30 PM

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM PDT.

* At 730 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content