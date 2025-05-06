Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 7:30PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 930 PM PDT.
* At 730 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.