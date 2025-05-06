Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 8:25PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 825 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.