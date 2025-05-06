Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 8:25PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
May 7, 2025 4:12 AM
Published 8:25 PM

At 825 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content