Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 8:25PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 825 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Amboy.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.