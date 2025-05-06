Flash Flood Warning issued May 6 at 9:25PM PDT until May 6 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no
longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining
road closures.
