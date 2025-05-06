Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 6 at 4:25PM PDT until May 6 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes the following roads… Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 133 and 151. State Route 95 in Mohave County between mile markers 228 and 246. Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 49 and 60. Oatman Highway between mile markers 5 and 20. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 425 PM PDT/425 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mojave Ranch Estates, or 10 miles southwest of Bullhead City, moving south at 35 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona… East central San Bernardino County in southern California… South central Clark County in southern Nevada…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

