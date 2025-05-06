Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 6 at 4:25PM PDT until May 6 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
East central San Bernardino County in southern California…
South central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 515 PM PDT/515 PM MST/.
* At 425 PM PDT/425 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Mojave Ranch Estates, or 10 miles southwest of Bullhead City,
moving south at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Mesquite Creek, Willow Valley, Needles, Arizona Village, Laughlin,
Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Bullhead
City, and Highway 95 And I-40.
This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 133 and 151.
State Route 95 in Mohave County between mile markers 228 and 246.
Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 49 and 60.
Oatman Highway between mile markers 5 and 20.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.