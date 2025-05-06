Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 6 at 9:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Published 9:11 PM

At 910 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Eagle Mtn, or 12 miles north of Desert Center, moving southeast at 20
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

