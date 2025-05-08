Heat Advisory issued May 8 at 11:37AM PDT until May 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses if outdoors for long periods. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. Hottest temperatures expected on Saturday.

* WHAT…Temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs near 96 to 104 degrees.

