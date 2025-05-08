Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued May 8 at 11:37AM PDT until May 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 11:37 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs near
96 to 104 degrees.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. Hottest
temperatures expected on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses if outdoors
for long periods.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content