Heat Advisory issued May 8 at 11:37AM PDT until May 10 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs near
96 to 104 degrees.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday. Hottest
temperatures expected on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses if outdoors
for long periods.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.