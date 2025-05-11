Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 12:35AM PDT until May 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times and create
difficult travel conditions. Strong crosswinds are possible,
especially on north-south roadways.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.