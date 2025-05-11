Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 2:15AM PDT until May 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. For
the deserts, there could be areas of blowing dust at times, which
may temporarily restrict visibility below 1 mile.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

