Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 9:03PM PDT until May 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the desert slopes of the mountains, southwest to west
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. For the deserts,
southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph,
locally up to 65 mph through passes.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. For
the deserts, areas of blowing dust may temporarily restrict
visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.